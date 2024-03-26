Tanqueray Negroni Cocktail 100ml

Discover the new Cocktail Collection, a selection of ready-to-serve, bar-quality cocktails expertly crafted by world-renowned brands like Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and Ciroc. Perfect for enhancing your cozy nights in with friends and family. Enjoy the smoky charm of Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned, the vibrant bittersweet taste of Tanqueray Negroni, or the crisp delicacy of Ciroc Cosmopolitan. Experience our meticulously-crafted range made from high-quality ingredients for your perfect cocktail experience.

ABOUT - Experience the Tanqueray Negroni, meticulously crafted with classic Tanqueray London Dry gin. This expertly mixed cocktail is part of our new Cocktail Collection. Enjoy bar-quality cocktails, now conveniently ready to serve at home. TASTING NOTES - Tanqueray Negroni is a classic blend of Tanqueray London Dry gin, seamlessly combined with the herbal and fruity notes of vermouth flavourings, complemented by tangy bitter undertones. Perfect for those who appreciate a well-balanced cocktail. HOW TO ENJOY - Simply chill, serve over ice and add a garnish of fresh orange peel for a refreshing experience. Enjoy the perfect balance of flavors in every sip. HOW IT'S MADE - Expertly crafted, perfectly mixed, ready to serve. 1 serving = 100ml OCCASION - Hosting? Serve your guests the delicious Tanqueray Negroni to elevate your evening for the perfect night in.

Pack size: 100ML

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.1l