New
image 1 of Dr. Oetker Chocolate Old School Cake Mix 436g
image 1 of Dr. Oetker Chocolate Old School Cake Mix 436gimage 2 of Dr. Oetker Chocolate Old School Cake Mix 436gimage 3 of Dr. Oetker Chocolate Old School Cake Mix 436gimage 4 of Dr. Oetker Chocolate Old School Cake Mix 436g

Dr. Oetker Chocolate Old School Cake Mix 436g

£2.50

£5.73/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per slice (58g) as prepared contains:
Energy
779kJ
185kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
22g

-

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

-

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1343 kJ/319 kcal

Chocolate Cake Mix with Chocolate Icing and Chocolate Sugar Strands, Includes Baking TrayDr. Oetker buys cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation.Find out more at ra.orgGet creative!Add some Dr. Oetker candles and decorations to make your bake extra special
A rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles. Delicious as an everyday treat, or top with some extra decorations to create a great celebration cake!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Includes baking mix icing mix sprinkles and baking trayJust add eggs, oil & waterBaking Tray IncludedSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 436G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder† (5%), Cocoa Powder† (1.5%), Rice Starch, Modified Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Anti-Caking Agent (Talc), †Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 12 Slices

Net Contents

436g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Let's Get Baking1 Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/ Gas mark 4 approximately 10 minutes before your bake is ready to go in the oven, and assemble your baking tray following the instructions. Do not grease the tray.2 Mix together the chocolate cake mix, 2 medium eggs, 45ml (3 tbsp) oil, and 140ml water in a bowl with a wooden spoon until the mixture is smooth with no lumps.3 Pour the cake mixture evenly into the prepared tray.4 Bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until a skewer, inserted fully into the centre of the cake, comes out clean.5 Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely on a cooling rack, still in the baking tray.6 Now make up your icing by mixing together the chocolate icing mix, and 30ml (6-8 tsp) water until smooth and spreadable, and use to cover the top of your traybake. If you want to make buttercream icing instead, add 75g of softened butter and 25ml of milk to the icing mix and beat until smooth and spreadable.You will need:45ml (3 tbsp) vegetable oil 2 medium eggs140ml water and 30ml (6-8 tsp) water for the icing7 Top the cake with the chocolate sprinkles before the icing sets and carefully remove the cake from the tray. Cut into 12 slices.Serve & enjoy!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

