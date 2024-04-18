Dr. Oetker Chocolate Old School Cake Mix 436g

Chocolate Cake Mix with Chocolate Icing and Chocolate Sugar Strands, Includes Baking Tray Dr. Oetker buys cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation. Find out more at ra.org Get creative! Add some Dr. Oetker candles and decorations to make your bake extra special

A rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles. Delicious as an everyday treat, or top with some extra decorations to create a great celebration cake!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

Includes baking mix icing mix sprinkles and baking tray Just add eggs, oil & water Baking Tray Included Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 436G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder† (5%), Cocoa Powder† (1.5%), Rice Starch, Modified Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Anti-Caking Agent (Talc), †Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 12 Slices

Net Contents

436g ℮

Preparation and Usage