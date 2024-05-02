We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Mary Berry's Honey & Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing 235ml
image 1 of Mary Berry's Honey & Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing 235mlimage 2 of Mary Berry's Honey & Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing 235ml

Mary Berry's Honey & Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing 235ml

£3.45

£1.47/100ml

Vegetarian

A vinaigrette made with cider vinegar, honey and rapeseed oil.
Dress, Dip, MarinadeRecipes to InspireContains no artificial colours, flavours and preservativesVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 235ML

Ingredients

Water, Cider Vinegar (20%), Honey (12%), Rapeseed Oil (10%), Sugar, Dijon Mustard, Salt, Parsley, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Number of uses

Approx. 11 servings per pack

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Recipe TipSimply stir through some pulled pork or slaw for some added tang. It is also great as a marinade for meat and vegetables, or generously drizzled over your favourite salad.Shake well before use.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

