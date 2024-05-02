FirstCape Special Cuvee Merlot 750ml

Taste Category

A soft, fruity and smooth style, perfect on its own or with simple pizza and pasta dishes.

Vinification Details

Low temperature fermentation in order to retain the fruity notes in this Merlot.

History

Our wines are all grown and produced by a dynamic team of neighbouring farmers, all co-owners of the FirstCape brand. We believe this is the best way to guarantee the quality of FirstCape, as they care more about the wines from the vine to the shelf.

Regional Information