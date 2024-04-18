Nomo Mini Bars 140g

An assortment of non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate bars with caramel, mint, orange or chocolate flavours. Find out more at ra.org.

We've now made our best-selling range of Nomo bars 'bite-sized' so you can enjoy even more delicious chocolatey moments with friends and family! What's in the box? Nomo No Missing Out Caramel Plant-Powered Nomo No Missing Out Mint Plant-Powered Nomo No Missing Out Creamy Choc Plant-Powered Nomo No Missing Out Orange Crunch Plant-Powered

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C102179, www.fsc.org Rainforest Alliance, People & Nature - Cocoa The Nomo and no missing out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (confectionery) Company Limited.

No Missing Out Plant-Powered Dairy Free Gluten Free Nut Free Egg Free No Palm Oil Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Shea Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Cocoa Nibs*, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.

Number of uses

140g = 12 x 11.7g

Net Contents

140g ℮