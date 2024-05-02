Smug Spreadable Blended Oat and Dairy Butter 400g

Blended Spread 67% (41% Milk Fat, 26% Rapeseed Oil) It's important to make sure you have a varied & balanced diet and live a healthy lifestyle. See smugdairy.com for info Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Why So Smug?™ Dairy? Because with Smug Dairy, you Can have it all! The goodness of dairy & plants. Enjoy the creamy smoothness you love, a source of Vitamin B12 and a hefty 40% less saturated fat.* Delicious taste, delicious feeling: it's a win-win. Enough to make you feel a little smug, in fact. 40% Less Saturated Fat Than Butter* * Butter contains 54g of saturated fat per 100g 54% less C02e/kg than standard butter assessed from farm to pack** **2023 life cycle assessment; farm to pack comparing Smug Blended Oat & Dairy Butter and standard British Butter. See smugdairy.com for info Vitamin B12 helps your immune system to work normally

It's a Delicious Feeling The Goodness of Dairy & Plants Source of Vitamin A, D2, E & B12 Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Butter (50%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Oat Drink (24%) (Water, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Salt, Fava Bean Protein, Vitamin B12), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin E, Vitamin A & D

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 40 servings

Net Contents

400g ℮