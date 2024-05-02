We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Smug Spreadable Blended Oat and Dairy Butter 400g
image 1 of Smug Spreadable Blended Oat and Dairy Butter 400gimage 2 of Smug Spreadable Blended Oat and Dairy Butter 400g

Smug Spreadable Blended Oat and Dairy Butter 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£9.38/kg

Vegetarian

Blended Spread 67% (41% Milk Fat, 26% Rapeseed Oil)It's important to make sure you have a varied & balanced diet and live a healthy lifestyle.See smugdairy.com for infoDesign: BIGFISH.CO.UK
Why So Smug?™ Dairy?Because with Smug Dairy, you Can have it all! The goodness of dairy & plants. Enjoy the creamy smoothness you love, a source of Vitamin B12 and a hefty 40% less saturated fat.*Delicious taste, delicious feeling: it's a win-win. Enough to make you feel a little smug, in fact.40% Less Saturated Fat Than Butter** Butter contains 54g of saturated fat per 100g54% less C02e/kg than standard butter assessed from farm to pack****2023 life cycle assessment; farm to pack comparing Smug Blended Oat & Dairy Butter and standard British Butter. See smugdairy.com for infoVitamin B12 helps your immune system to work normally
It's a Delicious FeelingThe Goodness of Dairy & PlantsSource of Vitamin A, D2, E & B12Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 400G
Vitamin B12 helps your immune system to work normally
Source of Vitamin A, D2, E & B12

Ingredients

Butter (50%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Oat Drink (24%) (Water, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Salt, Fava Bean Protein, Vitamin B12), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin E, Vitamin A & D

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 40 servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Dairy Free Butter, Spreads & Margarine Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here