Heinz Creamy White Sauce 470g

Creamy White Sauce Find the recipes on HEINZ.CO.UK

A rich blend of Grana Padano cheese, cream and a touch of nutmeg for a silky and savoury sauce. Our Heinz take on béchamel.

One sauce. Endless dishes. We only use the best ingredients to bring you probably the tastiest dishes you have tried.

Pack size: 470G

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk (20%, Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (9.5%, Milk), Corn Starch, Cream (4%, Milk), Grana Padano Cheese (2.5%, Milk, Egg), Sea Salt, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Bay Leaf and nothing else!

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten Contains: Eggs, Milk

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

470g ℮

Preparation and Usage