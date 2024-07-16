Pip & Nut Peanut Butter Stuffed Chocolate Oat Bars 3 x 48g

Peanut Butter Stuffed Cocoa Flapjack Bar B Corp Certified Carbon Neutral Company* *Learn more about our climate action at pipandnut.com/impact

Pip & Nut's Peanut Butter Stuffed Chocolate Oat Bars are made with wholegrain oats, ethical cocoa and stuffed with our peanut butter. High in fibre and packed with protein, these delicious bars are a perfect on-the-go snack filled with natural nuttiness to keep you bright-eyed & bushy-tailed!

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Stuffed with our award winning Peanut Butter Natural Nuttiness Single Origin Hi-Oleic Peanuts High in Fibre 6g Protein per Bar Contains 30% peanuts Plant Based

Pack size: 144G

High in Fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (31%), Peanut Butter (22%) (Argentinian Peanuts, Sea Salt), Date Syrup, Rice Syrup, Argentinian Peanuts (8%), Cocoa Mass (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder (2%), Peanut Flour

Allergy Information

Not suitable for tree Nut allergy sufferers. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Expertly crafted in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 3 (48g) servings

Net Contents

3 x 48g ℮