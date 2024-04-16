Smug Dairy Block 320g

Extra Mature Cheddar Combined with Dairy and Plant Based Ingredients It's Important to make sure you have a balanced & varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. See smugdairy.com

Why So Smug™ Dairy? Because with Smug Dairy, you Can have it all! The goodness of dairy & plants. Enjoy the creamy smoothness you love, a source of Vitamin B12 and a hefty 35% less saturated fat. Delicious taste, delicious feeling: it's a win-win. Enough to make you feel a little smug, in fact*. *This comparison relates to standard cheddar cheese 45% Less CO2 E/KG than standard butter assessed from farm to pack** ** 2023 life cycle assessment; farm to pack comparing Smug Blended Oat & Dairy Butter and standard British Butter. Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

It's a Delicious Feeling The Goodness of Dairy & Plants 35% Less Sat Fat Than Cheddar High in Protein Source of Vitamin D & Calcium

Pack size: 320G

Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass

High in Protein Source of Vitamin D & Calcium

Ingredients

Extra Mature Cheddar (42%) (Milk), Oat Drink (17%) (Water, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Acacia Fibre, Natural Flavouring), Water, Milk Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Modified Starch, Chicory Root Fibre, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Cheese sourced from Ireland and packed in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Net Contents

320g ℮