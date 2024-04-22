Gordon's & Tonic 6x250ml

Gordon's & Tonic 6 x 250ml

The world’s bestselling London Dry Gin perfectly mixed with tonic, ready to drink in a 250ml can. Gordon's Gin & Tonic Premix Can ensures that you can take the refreshing taste of a classic Gordon's and tonic with you. The multi-award-winning gin is made with handpicked wild juniper berries, coriander, angelica and liquorice and blended in a secret process that only 6 people in the world know. Enjoy the iconic juniper flavour that makes for a classic G&T. Best served chilled or in a glass with ice and lime. Perfect for picnics in the park or when out and about with friends, the Gordon's and tonic can ensures a perfectly balanced G&T every time.

ABOUT - The world’s bestselling London Dry Gin perfectly mixed with tonic and ready to drink in a 250ml can. TASTING NOTES - Handpicked wild juniper berries, coriander, angelica and liquorice are blended together to produce the iconic taste of Gordon's Gin. Perfectly mixed with tonic water to create a classic G&T. HOW TO ENJOY - Perfectly mixed and ready to serve. Enjoy with friends at home, for BBQs, picnics, festivals or anywhere out and about. AWARDS - The Gordon's gin range includes multi-award winning spirits that are famous the world over for their unique taste, based on a blend of botanicals and handpicked juniper berries. OCCASION - Perfect to enjoy with friends when or on the go.

Pack size: 1500ML

Alcohol Type

Wine

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.25l