The Tofoo Co. Tex Mex Burgers 226g

The Tofoo Co. Tex Mex Burgers 226g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 93g serving (as consumed) provides:
Energy
604kJ
144kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 649kJ

2 Tofu, sweet potato and red pepper burgers with sweetcorn, black beans, jalapenos and tex mex style seasoning.
Howdy amigo. Half tex, half mex, this deliciously juicy tex mex burger is made from our naked Tofoo, and combined with sweet potato, red pepper, sweetcorn, black beans, jalapeno and spices, for the rootinest-tootinest taste.Stick yours in a brioche bun with fries and slaw on the side.
FSC® - Mix Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C152648, www.fsc.org
Pack size: 226G

Ingredients

Tofu (46%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), Sweet Potato (11%), Red Pepper, Sweetcorn, Black Beans (7%), Tomato Puree, Green Jalapeno Chilli (3.7%), Coriander, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Garlic Puree, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate, Ground Cumin, Oregano, Chilli Flakes

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the United Kingdom (Northern Ireland)

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

226g

