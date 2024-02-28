Milkybar Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream Flavour White Chocolate Pieces 86g

White confectionery pieces with a raspberry flavour swirl Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do!

Enjoy the new raspberry ripple ice cream flavoured Milkybar® buttons: smooth, creamy and totally scrumptious. It’s the same delicious taste that you and your family know and love, but with a raspberry twist. It's simple stuff! Enjoy the great taste of Milkybar® but with a bigger bite. Great tasting creamy smooth white buttons, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® sharing bag is perfect to share with all of the family. Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and buttons. Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.

If you love Milkybar raspberry ripple ice cream flavoured buttons, why not try our Milkybar® Gold block!

Giant white chocolate buttons with a raspberry ripple flavour swirl Perfect for sharing No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives Deliciously Smooth and Creamy

Pack size: 86G

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colour (Beetroot Red), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

86g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know your serving 8 Pieces = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years