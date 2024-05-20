New
Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve, Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl

Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve, Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl

No ratings yet
Write a review

£33.00

£47.14/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Glenmorangie TCR H/LAND SNGL Malt SCTCH/WSKY 70cl
Inspired by nature's splendour and crafted by award-winning whisky maker Dr Bill Lumsden, our Triple Cask Reserve is a deliciously sweet and delicate whisky with notes of pear, candied fruit and honeysuckle.
We craft our more delicate, fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe, to create more space for taste and aroma. Then we mature it in Bourbon, New Charred Oak and Rye casks, and blend carefully to create a deeply harmonious whisky.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C002324
Rich and spiced with notes of pear, honeysuckle and candied orangeMatured in Bourbon, New Charred Oak & Rye CasksHighland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Produce of

Distilled in Scotland Produced and bottled in Scotland

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Whisky

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here