Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve, Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl

Glenmorangie TCR H/LAND SNGL Malt SCTCH/WSKY 70cl

Inspired by nature's splendour and crafted by award-winning whisky maker Dr Bill Lumsden, our Triple Cask Reserve is a deliciously sweet and delicate whisky with notes of pear, candied fruit and honeysuckle.

We craft our more delicate, fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe, to create more space for taste and aroma. Then we mature it in Bourbon, New Charred Oak and Rye casks, and blend carefully to create a deeply harmonious whisky.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C002324

Rich and spiced with notes of pear, honeysuckle and candied orange Matured in Bourbon, New Charred Oak & Rye Casks Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Produce of

Distilled in Scotland Produced and bottled in Scotland

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years