CADBURY DAIRY MILK GIANT BUTTONS SHARE BAG 330G

CADBURY DAIRY MILK GIANT BUTTONS SHARE BAG 330G

£3.85

£1.17/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 25 g contains
Energy
559kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

-

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2233 kJ

Milk chocolates.BeTreatwise.netCocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade Foundationwww.cocoalife.orgShare the joy!On the go!With friends!Watching a movie!
Giant button shaped bites of our classic, creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. A favourite for all the family to share and enjoy. Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.
Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 330G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

10x Pieces = 1 Portion. 1 portion = 10 pieces (25 g). Approx. 13 portions per pack

Net Contents

330g ℮

