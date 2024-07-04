New
Loacker Tortina Original Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Cream Wafer Rounds 6 x 21g

£3.25

£3.25/each

Milk chocolate specialty with hazelnut cream filling (54%) and crispy wafers.
Individually wrapped crispy wafer rounds covered in milk chocolate filled with hazelnut cream. Made with Ecuadorian cocoa and 100% Italian hazelnuts sourced from our sustainability projects that aim to improve quality and sustainability.
For almost a century, Loacker wafer have been produced in the heart of the Italian Alps, where the water is fresh, and the air is pure. And they still are.Loacker is a family brand staying true to its values, never accepting compromise on quality, and committed to providing pure and wholesome natural goodness.
Pack size: 126G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 39% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier Soy Lecithins), Hazelnuts 27% in the Cream Filling, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier Soy Lecithins, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Soy Flour, Spices, Bourbon Vanilla Pods

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Almonds.

Produce of

Product of Austria

Net Contents

6 x 21g ℮

