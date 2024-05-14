The Beyond Burger Plant Based Jalapeno Patties 200g

Plant-Based Patties Made with Pea Protein, Defrosted (ethanandteam@beyondmeat.com)

At Beyond Meat®, we started with simple questions. Why do you need an animal to create meat? Why can't you build meat directly from plants? That is our company's mission. We hope our plant-based meats allow you and your family to eat more, not less, of the traditional dishes you love. Together, we can truly bring exciting change to the plate - and beyond. Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein* (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Rice Protein, Coconut Oil, Dried Yeast, Preservative (Potassium Lactate), Vinegar, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Calcium Chloride), Potato Starch, Salt, Apple Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Potassium Salt, *Peas are Legumes

Allergy Information

Free From: Soya

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮