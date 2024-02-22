Aero Peppermint Milk Chocolate Bubble Bars 8 x 27g

Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles. Aero® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with the Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information

With a smooth milk chocolate shell and a light, bubbly peppermint centre, Aero® Peppermint bars are the perfect melt in the mouth experience and now you can get them in a pack of 8! Our famously bubbly chocolate is ideal for ‘me’ time, when it’s time for a treat at work or in the evening. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released. Aero® is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 and since then we’ve been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as hazelnut joining the range, there’s an Aero® for everyone. When it’s time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.

Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it’s time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

Nestle® Good food, good life™ Nestle® Cocoa Plan®

Enjoy moments of bubbly pleasure with the Aero® Peppermint Chocolate Multipack Made from our iconic, effortless, melt in the mouth chocolate and minty aerated centre No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa

Pack size: 216G

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal), Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate Contains Cocoa Solids 25% Minimum, Milk Solids 14% Minimum and Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa, Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Net Contents

8 x 27g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know your servings 1 bar = 1 serving

Additives