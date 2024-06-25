New
Veetee Stir'd Fiery Sriracha Rice 100g

Veetee Stir'd Fiery Sriracha Rice 100g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£20.00/kg

Vegetarian

A rich spicy sauce with Sriracha flavouring.
Turn up the heat with Veetee STIR'D Fiery Sriracha Stir-In Sauce! Ignite your dishes with the bold, spicy kick of sriracha that will have your taste buds dancing. Perfect for adding an instant burst of flavor to your rice and more. Veetee STIR'D: Spice up your meals, one fiery stir at a time.
Add life to your riceSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Water, Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Sriracha Seasoning (9.5%) (Sugar, Ground Pepper, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Onion Powder, Apple Cider Vinegar Powder (contains Maltodextrin), Crushed Chillies, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Dark Soy Sauce Flavouring, Ground Chipotle, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid (E330), Rapeseed Oil, Anticaking Agent: Silicon Dioxide (E551), Colour: Paprika Extract), Soy Sauce (7.5%) (Water, Complete Yellow Soy, Salt), Garlic, Onion, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

Product may contain Wheat and Mustard. Allergens: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮

View all Easy Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here