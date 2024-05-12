GetPro 25g Banana High Protein Yoghurt Pouch 200g

Banana Flavour Quark with Yoghurt and Sweeteners For full on protein and full on taste, try GetPRO banana flavour high protein pouch 200g: ● Contains 25g of protein in every pouch ● Supports muscle mass maintenance and growth** ● Made with ripe bananas for a deliciously creamy flavour ● Perfect for on the go ● 0% fat ● No added sugars ● Up to 8 hours outside the fridge With 25g of protein, and blended with fresh, ripe bananas for deliciously creamy flavour, our GetPRO banana protein pouch is oh-so-smooth and tastes irresistibly good. Whether you’re heading for your workout, or just need a tasty, high protein snack , our GetPRO pouches are a great way to support your active lifestyle - even when you’re on-the-go **. Protein-packed to support muscle growth and maintenance, and with 0% fat and no added sugar s1, our GetPRO Banana high protein pouch can be kept out of the fridge for up to 8 hours2, helping you to meet your fitness goals **. Enjoy straight from the pouch or add to your fruit and granola for a little something extra. Explore the full GetPRO range For more high protein full on flavour, why not explore the full GetPRO? From our high protein pouches and protein yoghurt to protein mousse and delicious velvety puddings, there’s something for everyone, as well as a variety of delicious flavours to choose from. A great-tasting way to get more from your workout **.

GetPRO is proud to be the Official Yoghurt Partner for Team GB! GetPRO has partnered with Team GB to support their athletes as they prepare to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer, by providing them with delicious snacks which are high in protein to optimise their training**. Designed for people who want to get more out of their workouts*, our range features eleven high-protein snacks including great-tasting and healthy* * yoghurts, puddings, and mousses. We’ve created a format and flavour to suit you, for at home and on-the-go. Because whatever your sport, no matter your level, optimising your nutrition at the right time will support the maintenance and growth of muscle mass**. GetPRO, support your every step **. ** GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass . Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. 1Contains naturally occurring sugars 2Product not to be placed back in fridge

Pack size: 200G

GetPro contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass

0% Fat

Ingredients

Quark (Milk) (51%), Yoghurt (Milk) (40%), Banana (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickener (Pectin), Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Milk Minerals Concentrate

Allergy Information

May contain Soya. For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Number of uses

Pouch contains 1 serving

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives