The Coconut Collab Protein Yog 350g

The Coconut Collab Protein Yog 350g

£2.75

£7.86/kg

Vegan

Cultured Coconut & Almond Dessert.
Oh so thick and wonderfully creamy, our Protein Coconut & Almond yog is impossibly delicious. Naturally low in sugar, packed with 10g of protein per serving, it's perfect in your breakfast bowl, smoothie or as a gorgeous dip.Protein packed paradise!
Plant BasedPlant Power 10g Protein Per ServingProtein from Natural SourcesPure Plant Power in Every SpoonfulDairy FreeNaturally Low SugarContains Live CulturesGluten FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 350G
Naturally Low Sugar

Ingredients

Coconut Water (40%), Water, Almond paste (7%), Coconut Oil, Soy Protein, Fava Bean Protein, Tapioca Starch, Peruvian Carob, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Live Cultures (S.Thermophilus, L.Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis)

Allergy Information

Packed in a factory that handles Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in France from EU and non-EU ingredients

Number of uses

2 Servings per pot

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Natural separation may occur, please stir before use.

