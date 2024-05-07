The Coconut Collab Protein Yog 350g

Keep refrigerated.Store below 7°C and consume within 3 days after opening. For best before, see lid.

Packed in a factory that handles Nuts . For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Plant Based Plant Power 10g Protein Per Serving Protein from Natural Sources Pure Plant Power in Every Spoonful Dairy Free Naturally Low Sugar Contains Live Cultures Gluten Free Suitable for vegans

Oh so thick and wonderfully creamy, our Protein Coconut & Almond yog is impossibly delicious. Naturally low in sugar, packed with 10g of protein per serving, it's perfect in your breakfast bowl, smoothie or as a gorgeous dip. Protein packed paradise!

