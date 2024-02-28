Munchies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Flavour Milk Chocolate 97g

Milk chocolates with soft cookie dough flavour filling (33%) and a crisp biscuit centre (9%). Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Cocoa Plan: Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.

Discover the new MUNCHIES® Cookie Dough Ice Cream sharing bag, smooth milk chocolate cubes encasing a delicious cookie dough flavour filling & crunchy biscuit centre, making them the ideal treat to share with family and friends. Part of the Nestle® Ice Cream Collection - Look out for Aero® Neapolitan Melts and Milkybar® Rasberry Ripple Buttons out now! MUNCHIES® were originally created by Mackintosh's and initially produced in the factory in Norwich. They were launched into the UK market in 1957. The product has since launch been an individual milk chocolate cuboid shell filled with a sweet, buttery, soft caramel and a crisp biscuit piece. Over the years there have been a number of different flavour variants launched under the MUNCHIES® brand including Chocolate Orange in 1977 and Banoffee in 1996 however the original has remained consistently the favourite flavour within the range. In addition to the 52g tube and 104g sharing bag which can be found in retailers all year around, the MUNCHIES® range also includes Easter Eggs and Christmas giant tubes.

For your old favourite, why not try the MUNCHIES® original share bag!

Delicious cookie dough flavour filling and a crispy biscuit piece encased in a smooth milk chocolate shell. Created in a sharing bag, perfect for sharing with family and friends. No artificial colours, flavours & preservatives Perfect for sharing with family and friends Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa

Pack size: 97G

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Rapeseed), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (Contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Salt, Fat-reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Rainforest alliance certified Cocoa, Milk Chocolate Contains Milk Solids 14% Minimum and Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Net Contents

97g ℮