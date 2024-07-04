Arnott's Tim Tam Dark Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 163g

Biscuit bars with dark chocolate flavour coating and cream filling (30%).

Pack of 9 biscuit bars with dark chocolate flavour coating and cream filling.

Created in 1964, Tim Tam is Australia's most-loved and most iconic chocolaty biscuit. Indulge in irresistible layers of Tim Tam with a mouth-watering combination of smooth chocolaty coating, crunchy biscuit, and a luscious velvety centre. What more could you wish for?

Pack size: 163G

Ingredients

Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil (contains Soy), Cocoa Mass*, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Cocoa Powder* (1.7%), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Starch (Wheat), Cocoa Butter*, Vegetable Fats (Shea and/or Sal), Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithins, E476), Salt, Milk Fat, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (E223 (Sulphites)), *Cocoa ingredients do not originate from Australia

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Nuts, Peanut and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Cluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Biscuits per pack

Net Contents

163g ℮