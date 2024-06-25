Smiths Chipsticks Salt & Vinegar Flavour Maize & Potato Snacks 6 x 17g

Salt & Vinegar Flavour Maize & Potato Snack

• Multipack of 6, individual bags of Smiths Salt & Vinegar Chipsticks; making snacking easy and more convenient for lunchtime or on the go! • These crispy, crunchy sticks, full of your favourite Salt & Vinegar flavour, are as delicious now as they have always been! • Did you know? Your favourite Chipsticks have been around since 1971 • Suitable for vegetarians • No artificial colours • Baked, not Fried • 83 kcal per pack

Did you know Chipsticks have been around since 1971 and these crispy, crunchy sticks are full of your favourite Salt & Vinegar flavour!

Pack size: 102G

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules, Salt and Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Potassium Chloride]

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Additives