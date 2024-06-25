New
Smiths Chipsticks Salt & Vinegar Flavour Maize & Potato Snacks 6 x 17g

£1.50

£1.47/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each inner pack contains
Energy
346kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

high

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2036 kJ

Salt & Vinegar Flavour Maize & Potato Snack
• Multipack of 6, individual bags of Smiths Salt & Vinegar Chipsticks; making snacking easy and more convenient for lunchtime or on the go!• These crispy, crunchy sticks, full of your favourite Salt & Vinegar flavour, are as delicious now as they have always been!• Did you know? Your favourite Chipsticks have been around since 1971• Suitable for vegetarians• No artificial colours• Baked, not Fried• 83 kcal per pack
Did you know Chipsticks have been around since 1971 and these crispy, crunchy sticks are full of your favourite Salt & Vinegar flavour!
Pack size: 102G

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules, Salt and Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Potassium Chloride]

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

