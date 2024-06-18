New
McCoy's Epic Eats Tex Mex Flamin' Fajita Flavour Ridge Cut Potato Crisps 6 x 25g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 25g pack contains
Energy
549kJ
132kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2197kJ

Packaged in a protective atmosphere® Registered Trade Mark
Full on FlavourSuitable for VegetariansEpic Eats
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Flamin' Fajita Flavour [Sugar, Chilli Powder (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Dried Garlic, Oregano), Ground Spices (Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin), Green Bell Pepper Powder, Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Tomato, Dried Tomato, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Lime Juice Concentrate Powder, Dried Garlic, Chilli Extract, Smoked Salt, Dried Oregano, Colour: Paprika Extract, Key Lime Oil]

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Soya, Gluten, Mustard.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

