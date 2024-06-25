New
Tesco Finest Tomato & 'Nduja Sauce 500g

£2.35

£0.47/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a jar
Energy
75kcal
313kJ
4%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

-

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 250kJ / 60kcal

A tomato sauce with 'Nduja paste.
A rich and intense pasta sauce with spicy and smoky 'Nduja and rich sundried tomatoes
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (58%), Tomato Purée, 'Nduja Paste (5%) [Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Salt, Onion Powder, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dried Garlic, Smoked Paprika.

Produce of

Made using EU Pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

Preparation and Usage

'Nduja Pasta Bake.

Serves 4

Cooking time: 45 minutes.

Method: Oven.

Ingredients: 200g of dry pasta; 100g grated Pecorino cheese; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Tomato and 'Nduja Sauce.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

2. Put the pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish. 

3. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta, coating well.

4. Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes.

5. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated Pecorino cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling
and golden.

Leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving.

