Tesco Finest Tomato & 'Nduja Sauce 500g

'Nduja Pasta Bake.

Serves 4

Cooking time: 45 minutes.

Method: Oven.

Ingredients: 200g of dry pasta; 100g grated Pecorino cheese; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Tomato and 'Nduja Sauce.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

2. Put the pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish.

3. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta, coating well.

4. Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes.

5. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated Pecorino cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling

and golden.

Leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving.