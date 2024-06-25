Tesco Finest Tomato & 'Nduja Sauce 500g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 75kcal
-
- 313kJ
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.06g
- 18%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (58%), Tomato Purée, 'Nduja Paste (5%) [Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Basil, Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Salt, Onion Powder, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dried Garlic, Smoked Paprika.
Preparation and Usage
'Nduja Pasta Bake.
Serves 4
Cooking time: 45 minutes.
Method: Oven.
Ingredients: 200g of dry pasta; 100g grated Pecorino cheese; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Tomato and 'Nduja Sauce.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
2. Put the pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish.
3. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta, coating well.
4. Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes.
5. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated Pecorino cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling
and golden.
Leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (125g)
|Energy
|250kJ / 60kcal
|313kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.85g
|1.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
