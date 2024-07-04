Arnott's Tim Tam Original Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 163g

Biscuit bars with milk chocolate flavour coating and cream filling (30%)

Pack of 9 biscuit bars with milk chocolate flavour coating and cream filling

Created in 1964, Tim Tam is Australia's most-loved and most iconic chocolaty biscuit. Indulge in irresistible layers of Tim Tam with a mouth-watering combination of smooth chocolaty coating, crunchy biscuit, and a luscious velvety centre. What more could you wish for?

Pack size: 163G

Ingredients

Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil (contains Soy), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Colours (Ammonia Caramel, Beetroot Red, Cochineal), Vegetable Fats (Shea and/or Sal), Starch (Wheat), Milk Fat, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Powder (0.3%), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithins, E476), Salt, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (E223 (Sulphites)), *Cocoa ingredients do not Originate from Australia

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Nuts, Peanut and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Biscuits per pack

Net Contents

9 x 163g ℮