New
image 1 of Arnott's Tim Tam Original Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 163g
image 1 of Arnott's Tim Tam Original Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 163gimage 2 of Arnott's Tim Tam Original Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 163gimage 3 of Arnott's Tim Tam Original Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 163gimage 4 of Arnott's Tim Tam Original Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 163g

Arnott's Tim Tam Original Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 9 Pieces 163g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£2.50/each

Biscuit bars with milk chocolate flavour coating and cream filling (30%)
Pack of 9 biscuit bars with milk chocolate flavour coating and cream filling
Created in 1964, Tim Tam is Australia's most-loved and most iconic chocolaty biscuit. Indulge in irresistible layers of Tim Tam with a mouth-watering combination of smooth chocolaty coating, crunchy biscuit, and a luscious velvety centre. What more could you wish for?
Pack size: 163G

Ingredients

Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil (contains Soy), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Colours (Ammonia Caramel, Beetroot Red, Cochineal), Vegetable Fats (Shea and/or Sal), Starch (Wheat), Milk Fat, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Powder (0.3%), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithins, E476), Salt, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (E223 (Sulphites)), *Cocoa ingredients do not Originate from Australia

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Nuts, Peanut and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Biscuits per pack

Net Contents

9 x 163g ℮

View all Chocolate Biscuit Bars & Mini Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here