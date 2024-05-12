We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Beretta Viva La Mamma Mushroom Risotto 250g
image 1 of Beretta Viva La Mamma Mushroom Risotto 250gimage 2 of Beretta Viva La Mamma Mushroom Risotto 250g

Beretta Viva La Mamma Mushroom Risotto 250g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£14.00/kg

Vegetarian

Cooked Rice in a Mushroom Sauce.
Savour our traditional mushroom risotto: Italian rice cooked al dente, paired with a luxuriously creamy sautéed mushroom sauce.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Perfectly Al Dente Cooked Recipes Inspired by Italian MammasReady to Eat 2 in MinutesWithout Hydrogenated FatsWithout Added Preservatives100% Vegetarian
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Mushroom Sauce 67% [Water, Champignon Mushrooms 16% (Agricus Bisporus), Cream, Cheese, Onion, Porcini Mushrooms 5% (Boletus Edulis and Related Group), White Wine, Modified Corn Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Sage, Parsley 0.04%, Pepper, Natural Flavourings], Cooked Rice 33% (Rice, Water)

Allergy Information

May Contain Cereals containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Soy, Celery, Sesame Seeds, Mustard, Molluscs, Nuts (Cashew Nuts, Walnuts)

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here