We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
The Coconut Collab Chocolate & Caramel Dessert 110g

The Coconut Collab Chocolate & Caramel Dessert 110g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegan

Chocolate and Caramel Coconut dessert.
Drop everything...Dive into our luxuriously smooth chocolate dessert with an indulgent swirl of silky caramel. A match made in plant-based paradise.
Plant BasedPalm Oil FreeGluten FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 110G

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (43%), Caramel Preparation (15%) (Coconut Milk, Brown Sugar, Water, Coconut Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavouring), Dark Chocolate (8.5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Chicory Root Fibre, Modified Corn Starch, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono & Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Cocoa Powder (1%), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Packed in a factory that handles Dairy and Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in Belgium from EU and non-EU origin ingredients

Net Contents

110g ℮

View all Dairy Free Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here