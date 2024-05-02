We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smug Salted Blended Oat and Dairy Butter 200g

Blended Spread 75% (53% Milk Fat, 22% Rapeseed Oil).45% Less CO2 E/KG than standard butter assessed from farm of pack**** 2023 life cycle assessment; farm to pack comparing Smug Blended Oat & Dairy Butter and standard British Butter. See smugdairy.com for info.It's important to make sure you have a varied & balanced diet and live a healthy lifestyle.Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK
Why So Smug?30% Less Saturated Fat Than Butter** Butter contains 54g of saturated fat per 100gVitamin B12 helps your immune system to work normally
It's a Delicious FeelingThe Goodness of Dairy & PlantsSource of Vitamin A, D2, E & B12
Pack size: 200G
Vitamin B12 helps your immune system to work normally
Source of Vitamin A, D2, E & B12

Ingredients

Butter (55%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Oat Drink (12%) (Water, Salt, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Fava Bean Protein, Vitamin B12), Vitamin E, Vitamin A & D

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in capitals.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

