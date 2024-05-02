Smug Salted Blended Oat and Dairy Butter 200g

Blended Spread 75% (53% Milk Fat, 22% Rapeseed Oil). 45% Less CO2 E/KG than standard butter assessed from farm of pack** ** 2023 life cycle assessment; farm to pack comparing Smug Blended Oat & Dairy Butter and standard British Butter. See smugdairy.com for info. It's important to make sure you have a varied & balanced diet and live a healthy lifestyle. Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Why So Smug? 30% Less Saturated Fat Than Butter* * Butter contains 54g of saturated fat per 100g Vitamin B12 helps your immune system to work normally

It's a Delicious Feeling The Goodness of Dairy & Plants Source of Vitamin A, D2, E & B12

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Butter (55%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Oat Drink (12%) (Water, Salt, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Fava Bean Protein, Vitamin B12), Vitamin E, Vitamin A & D

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in capitals.

Net Contents

200g ℮