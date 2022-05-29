New
Dairylea Dunkers Nacho Cheese Snacks 3 x 43g

Dairylea Dunkers Nacho Cheese Snacks 3 x 43g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 43 g tub contains
Energy
437kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

-

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

-

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1016 kJ

Cheese dip (7% fat) with added calcium and tomato salsa flavoured tortilla chips (27%).
Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip.
A good source of calciumDip, Dunk, Demolish!Great Lunchtime SnackNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives AddedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 129G
A good source of calcium

Ingredients

Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Inulin, Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphates), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Tortilla Chips: Corn Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Herbs, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Stabilizer (Gum Arabic)

Allergy Information

May contain Wheat.

Number of uses

Contains 3 tubs

Net Contents

3 x 43g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

