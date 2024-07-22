New
Dolmio Lasagne Creamy White Pasta Sauce 440g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (88 g)
Energy
349kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 397 kJ 96 kcal

Creamy sauce for lasagne.
Dolmio creamy white lasagne pasta sauce helps you create a classic, golden and bubbling lasagne. It's made with ingredients that are packed with flavour, and expertly blended to capture that flavoursome taste everyone will love. Use this alongside Dolmio Red Tomato Lasagne sauce to create your perfect crispy lasagne. In the delicious crispy bits we trust! Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet.
Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.
Delicious – the Nation’s favourite Lasagne sauce brandConvenient - perfect for a quick Italian mealNutritious with no artificial colours or preservativesCreate a delicious, golden, bubbling lasagne that everyone will love
Pack size: 440G

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Butterfat (Milk), Sugar, Palm Fat, Lactose (Milk), Broth Powder (Sugar, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Coconut Fat, Sunflower Oil, Smoke Flavouring, Milk Protein), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in the EU with EU and non EU ingredients

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

440g ℮

Preparation and Usage

In the delicious crispy bits we trustCooking Instructions:1. Fry 500g of mince for about 5 mins until sizzly and brown.2. Add your Dolmio lasagne tomato sauce and stir through. Coat the ovenproof dish with a layer of sauce, cover with lasagne sheets and add Dolmio Creamy Lasagne Sauce.3. Then layer with any ingredients you wish. All beautifully uneven. Grate cheese on top. Bang cheese grater for extra bits.4. Put your Lasagne in a hot oven at 180C/Gas mark 4 for 30 mins. Allow to stand for 1 min before serving. Watch everyone yum it down.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

