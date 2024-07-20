Dolmio Lasagne Red Tomato Pasta Sauce 675g

Tomato sauce for lasagne.

Dolmio red tomato lasagne pasta sauce helps you create a classic, golden and bubbling lasagne. It's made with ingredients that are packed with flavour, and expertly blended to capture that flavoursome taste everyone will love. Use this alongside Dolmio Creamy White Lasagne sauce to create your perfect crispy lasagne. In the delicious crispy bits we trust! Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet.

Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.

Delicious – the Nation’s favourite Lasagne sauce brand Convenient - Perfect for a quick Italian meal for 7 Nutritious with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Dolmio tomato lasagne sauce is suitable for vegetarians Made with 95% Vegetables

Pack size: 675G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (77%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (14%), Modified Maize Starch, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Herbs, Spices

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

7 Servings

Net Contents

675g ℮

Preparation and Usage

In the delicious crispy bits we trust Cooking Instructions: 1. Fry 700g of mince for about 5 mins until sizzly and brown. 2. Add your Dolmio lasagne tomato sauce and stir through. Coat the ovenproof dish with a layer of sauce, cover with lasagne sheets and add Dolmio Creamy Lasagne Sauce. 3. Then layer with any ingredients you wish. All beautifully uneven. Grate cheese on top. Bang cheese grater for extra bits. 4. Put your Lasagne in a hot oven at 180C/Gas mark 4 for 30 mins. Allow to stand for 1 min before serving. Watch everyone yum it down.

