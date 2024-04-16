Smug Dairy Grated 160g

Extra Mature Cheddar Combined with Dairy and Plant-Based Ingredients It's important to make sure you have a balanced & varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. See smugdairy.com for info. Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Why So Smug™ Dairy? Because with Smug Dairy, you Can have it all! The goodness of dairy & plants. Enjoy the creamy smoothness you love, a source of Vitamin B12 and a hefty 35% less saturated fat.* *this comparison relates to standard cheddar cheese. Delicious taste, delicious feeling: it's a win-win. Enough to make you feel a little smug, in fact. 45% less C02 E/KG than standard cheddar assessed from farm to pack** **2023 life cycle assessment; farm to pack comparing Smug Blended Oat & Dairy Cheddar and standard British cheddar

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

It's a Dellcious Feeling The Goodness of Dairy & Plants 35% Less Sat Fat than Cheddar High in Protein Source of Vitamin D & Calcium

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Extra Mature Cheddar (42%) (Milk), Oat Drink (17%) (Water, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Acacia Fibre, Natural Flavouring), Water, Milk Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Modified Starch, Chicory Root Fibre, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin D, Anti-Caking Agent: Potato Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Cheese sourced from Ireland and packed in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

160g ℮