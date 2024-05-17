The Real Milkshake Co. Raspberry Ripple Flavour Milk Drink 1 Litre

High Temperature Pasteurised White Chocolate and Raspberry Flavour Milk Drink Rinse & Recycle This carton is recyclable, including the cap. By recycling this carton, the materials can be used to make something new.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org, Our packaging is made from wood fibres, a naturally renewable resource. All of the wood fibres used in this paperboard carton are sourced from responsibly managed forests and other controlled sources in line with FSC® standards.

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

1.5% Fat Milk (95%), Sugar, White Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), Corn Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Devon Produced and packed in the UK using British milk

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

