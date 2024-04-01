Baileys Mint Choc Shake 70cl

ABOUT - It’s simply mint to be! Chocolate, vanilla, and classic mint flavours combined with Baileys Original Irish Cream to create a delightfully minty adult drink. Perfect for celebrating with friends. TASTING NOTES – Flavour blends the Irish spirit of Baileys Original Irish Cream (17% ABV) with mint, dark chocolate & creamy vanilla flavours. Deliciously decadent, Baileys Mint Choc Shake is the ideal grown-up treat for St Patricks Day Celebrations. HOW TO ENJOY – Enjoy over ice cream, drizzled in a milkshake or as a delicious mini sipper. To enjoy blended, simply drizzle over vanilla ice cream, blend & top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Indulge in Baileys Mint Chocolate shake over ice cream & top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, sip a delightful Mini Mint Choc Shake. For more craic-ing recipes visit www.baileys.com/en-gb/recipes LIMITED SEASONAL EDITION – The Original Irish Cream goes green! Baileys is back with a brand new flavour that’s choc-ful of delicious ness to celebrate St Patrick’s Day! Baileys Mint Choc Shake won’t be around for long so get your bottle before it’s too late! B CORP CERTIFIED - Baileys is B Corp Certified. The B Corp movement is focused on transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, building a more resilient and sustainable future for all.

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Country

Ireland

Net Contents

0.7l