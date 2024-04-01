We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baileys Mint Choc Shake 70cl

2(1)
£20.00

£21.43/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Baileys Mint Choc Shake 70cl
It’s simply mint to be! Chocolate, vanilla, and classic mint flavours combined with Baileys Original Irish Cream to create a delightfully minty adult drink. The perfect adult treat for celebrating with friends. Enjoy over ice cream, drizzled in a milkshake or as a delicious mini sipper. To enjoy blended, simple drizzle over mint chocolate chip ice cream, blend & top with a chocolate syrup swirl. Indulge in Baileys Mint Chocolate shake over ice cream & top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings or be bold, sip a delightful Mini Mint Choc Shake.
ABOUT - It’s simply mint to be! Chocolate, vanilla, and classic mint flavours combined with Baileys Original Irish Cream to create a delightfully minty adult drink. Perfect for celebrating with friends.TASTING NOTES – Flavour blends the Irish spirit of Baileys Original Irish Cream (17% ABV) with mint, dark chocolate & creamy vanilla flavours. Deliciously decadent, Baileys Mint Choc Shake is the ideal grown-up treat for St Patricks Day Celebrations.HOW TO ENJOY – Enjoy over ice cream, drizzled in a milkshake or as a delicious mini sipper. To enjoy blended, simply drizzle over vanilla ice cream, blend & top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Indulge in Baileys Mint Chocolate shake over ice cream & top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, sip a delightful Mini Mint Choc Shake.For more craic-ing recipes visit www.baileys.com/en-gb/recipesLIMITED SEASONAL EDITION – The Original Irish Cream goes green! Baileys is back with a brand new flavour that’s choc-ful of delicious ness to celebrate St Patrick’s Day! Baileys Mint Choc Shake won’t be around for long so get your bottle before it’s too late!B CORP CERTIFIED - Baileys is B Corp Certified. The B Corp movement is focused on transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, building a more resilient and sustainable future for all.
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Country

Ireland

Net Contents

0.7l

