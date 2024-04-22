We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Gordon's Pink Gin & Tonic Original 6x250ml

Gordon's Pink Gin & Tonic Orig 6 x 250ml
Try Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin & Tonic Water now as a handy mixed drink in a can. Celebrate a unique gin and tonic taste experience, on the go. Our ready-to-drink G&T guarantees you an ideally mixed drink anytime and anywhere. Experience the refreshing notes of juniper, strawberry and raspberry mixed with classic tonic water in a handy edition. Chill and enjoy. Whether at home, at a barbecue, a festival or at a party. Simply bring it, gift it and enjoy it all together.
ABOUT - The light and refreshing taste of Gordon's Premium Pink is perfectly mixed with tonic and ready to drink in a 250ml can. This iconic distilled gin balances the crisp, distinctive juniper taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries, strawberries and a tang of redcurrant - all perfectly mixed with tonic.TASTING NOTES - A delicious mixed drink where the strawberry and raspberry flavours of Gordon's Premium Pink meet blackcurrant notes in harmonious balance with tonic water.HOW TO ENJOY - Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice. For the perfect taste, simply fill a large copa glass with ice, pour Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin & Tonic on top, garnish with a strawberry and enjoy.AWARDS - The Gordon's gin range includes multi-award winning spirits that are famous the world over for their unique taste, based on a blend of botanicals and handpicked juniper berries.PERFECT FOR GIFTING - Gordon's Premium Pink is the ideal gift for all those who love gin and want an additional twist. Enjoy the pink hue and the fruity flavour.
Pack size: 1500ML

Alcohol Type

Wine

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.25l

