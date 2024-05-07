We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crosta & Mollica Sourdough Pizza Base with Tomato Sauce 270g

Crosta & Mollica Sourdough Pizza Base with Tomato Sauce 270g

This product's currently out of stock
Vegetarian

Pizza Base with Tomato SauceEmergencyMedicine, Human Rights and EqualityFor every Ready to Top Pizza Base sold, Crosta & Molica donates 10% of the profit to the charity Emergency, who provide medical and humanitarian aid to those in need around the world. www.emergencyuk.org
'Altogether Itali&n'To make pizzas as authentic and delicious as any pizzeria in Italy, our starting point has always been the base. From a 'mother dough' starter, we create sourdough pizza bases in the traditional Neapolitan style. After slow-proving for 24 hours, we fire them in a wood oven, ready to be topped by you at home.This pizza base is a blank canvas, primed and ready for you to create your own Italian masterpiece. Try your favourite flavour combinations, a tribute to a trusted pizzeria classic or an innovative topping selection that will set the pizzaioli spinning. It's time to get creative.In Italy, few things matter more than good food. It's a deep-rooted belief in the power of food to bring people together, a belief we share at Crosta & Mollica.
Great taste 2020Slow Proved & Wood FiredSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Tomato Pulp (11%), Tomato Puree (11%), Olive Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk and Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

