Gu Double Chocolate Desserts 2x80g

2 Chocolate (9.5%) Desserts Topped with a Dark Chocolate (6%) Crème

Double Chocolate This cheeky chocolate dessert is made with real chocolate and yet has half the fat, half the sugar & twice the protein of a standard Gu. Our double layered chocolate dessert pots are a little bit of a sweet treat, perfect for any time of day. 1. 155 Calories 2. 50% Less Sugar 3. 55% Less Fat 4. 105% More Protein 5. No Artificial Sweeteners

A tasty morsel about us Those two tiny dots over the ü emphasise the ‘oooooh-iness’ in our name, so it’s pronounced: ‘G-oo’. We create patisserie inspired indulgently layered desserts. Because when life is go go go, we know you deserve the goo-iest of desserts there are. Rich. Creamy. Pillowy soft. Salty-sweet. Soft and sticky. Melty. Gooey-in-the-middle. Golden. Rich. Chewy. Crunchy. Scoopable. Layers upon layers of loveliness. Delicious textures and flavours, all on one spoon, all at once. All served in your very own perfectly portioned glass ramekin. Gü is the best way to upgrade your Friday night. So when work’s done, get comfy, press play and Gü. (Although we do find it’s equally as delicious on any night of the week.) Our products aren’t the only thing with layers. Our packaging has hidden depths too. 100% recyclable and reusable - you can find lots of ways to repurpose your ramekins. We make special desserts for grown-ups. So, if like us you enjoy daily indulgence, then follow @Gudesserts on Instagram

Not suitable for vegetarians (contains beef gelatine) Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Water, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cream (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Bamboo Fibre, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, ButterMilk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Modified Starch, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Agar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Dextrose, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Stabiliser (Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

May contain Wheat, Nuts and Egg. See ingredients list in Bold and Capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Eat me cold.

Additives