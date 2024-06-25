New
Tesco Salt & Pepper Crunch Mix 120g

Tesco Salt & Pepper Crunch Mix 120g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 25g
Energy
500kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2002kJ / 480kcal

Salt and pepper seasoned green and black soya beans, unsalted corn kernels, salted maize hoops with roasted almonds and cashew nuts.
Lightly Seasoned
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Soya Beans, Black Soya Beans, Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Chicory Fibre, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, White Pepper, Flavouring, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

