New
Tesco Mini Savoury Eggs 65g

Tesco Mini Savoury Eggs 65g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.30

£2.00/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (65g)
Energy
194kcal
807kJ
10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
12.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1241kJ / 298kcal

Seasoned pork sausage meat filled with egg mayonnaise, in a breadcrumb coating.
Our ready to scoff savoury bites are made with seasoned pork sausage and an egg mayo filling, coated in golden breadcrumbs. These mini bites are mighty tastyWITH A GOLDEN CRUMB LOVE YOUR LUNCH
Pack size: 65G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (33%), Water, Red Split Lentils, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Wheat Starch, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Maize Starch, Yeast, Parsley, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, White Pepper, Pork Extract, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg, Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Turmeric Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using UK and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

65g e

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here