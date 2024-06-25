Nissin Soba Yakitori Chicken Instant Stir Fry Noodles 110g

Instant Wheat Noodles with Seasoning Sauce, Yakitori Chicken Flavour.

Our satisfying soba instant noodles bring you Japanese street vendor-style food in just three minutes. Every pack is bursting with Asian spice and flavour for mouth-watering meals. They're quick and easy to make and perfect for unmissable work-from-home lunches, satisfying afternoon snacks, or speedy stir fry suppers. Just add to a saucepan of boiling water and cook for two to three minutes, then stir fry with the savoury sauce before tucking into these delicious Yakitori chicken flavour noodles. Enjoy as they are, or serve with sugar snap peas and a protein like chicken or tofu for a complete, flavoursome meal. If you enjoy these Yakitori chicken noodles, why not try our Classic, Chili, and Teriyaki flavours? Our signature Soba noodles mean you can enjoy Asian food without fuss – they're sure to have you coming back for more! Asian Blast – the original Flavour explosion.

No. 1 in Japan* Wok Style Instant Noodles Ready in 3 mins Contains liquid seasoning sauce for Asian flavours and mouth-watering taste Can be used as a tasty snack or as part of a main meal *From the inventor of the instant noodle

Pack size: 110G

Ingredients

Noodles 82, 0% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser (E501), Thickener (E412), Antioxidant (E306)], Seasoning Sauce 17, 3% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Chicken Fat, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Chicken Flavouring (1, 0% in Seasoning Sauce), Flavourings, Modified Starch], Spring Onion

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Number of uses

One portion noodles after preparation

Net Contents

110g ℮

Preparation and Usage