Tesco Finest Duck Legs With Port and Plum Sauce 505g

Slow cooked seasoned duck legs with port and plum sauce sachet.

Tender, slow cooked duck legs, perfectly seasoned with sea salt and fragrant herbs, with a rich and silky port and plum sauce. Succulent duck legs, slow cooked for 5 hours and seasoned with garlic, thyme and rosemary. Served with a port, red wine and plum sauce. Pairs well with a full bodied red wine.

Pack size: 505G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (84%), Port and Plum Sauce (14%) [Red Wine (Sulphites), Plum Juice from Concentrate, Port, Sugar, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Tomato Purée, Salt, Water, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Soya Bean, Wheat], Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Thyme, Rosemary, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British duck.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

505g