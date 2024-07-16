New
Jammie Dodgers Really Fruity Strawberry Flavour Biscuits 140g

Jammie Dodgers Really Fruity Strawberry Flavour Biscuits 140g

Vegan

Strawberry Flavour Shortcake Biscuits with a Strawberry Flavour Apple Jam.
But What About...- Artificial colours? ...None!- Artificial flavours? ...Nope!- GM ingredients? ...Never!- Hydrogenated fats? ...Nada!- Artificial sweeteners? ...Nah!- Vegan friendly? ...Yeah!
Really Fruity!All Natural Colours and FlavoursSuitable for Vegan
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron and Thiamin), Strawberry Flavour Apple Jam (27%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apples (Sulphites), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins)), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Partially inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 servings per pack

Net Contents

140g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

