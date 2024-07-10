Marmite Potato Crisps 6 x 25g

Yeast Extract Flavour Potato Crisps

Full on Flavour Perfectly Crunchy Crisps Loaded with Lots of Lovely Marmite® Flavour Love it Enjoy the magic of Marmite with every crunch No artificial flavours 100% Vegan Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed; Sunflower) in varying proportions, Marmite® Flavour Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid; Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Marmite® Powder (Yeast Extracts, Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins, Flavouring) (Barley, Oat, Rye, Wheat, Celery), Celery Seed Extract (Celery))

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

