Marmite Potato Crisps 6 x 25g

Marmite Potato Crisps 6 x 25g

3(2)
£1.95

£1.30/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 25g pack
Energy
536kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

-

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2145kJ

Yeast Extract Flavour Potato Crisps
Marmite® is a registered trademark of Unilever and is used under license. All rights reserved.
Full on FlavourPerfectly Crunchy Crisps Loaded with Lots of Lovely Marmite® FlavourLove itEnjoy the magic of Marmite with every crunchNo artificial flavours100% VeganSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed; Sunflower) in varying proportions, Marmite® Flavour Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid; Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Marmite® Powder (Yeast Extracts, Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins, Flavouring) (Barley, Oat, Rye, Wheat, Celery), Celery Seed Extract (Celery))

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours

