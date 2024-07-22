New
Dolmio Pasta Bake Sauce Tomato and Cheese 450g

Vegetarian

Typical values per 100g: Energy 250 kJ 59 kcal

Tomato and cheese sauce.
Dolmio Tomato & Cheese Pasta Bake Sauce is made with ingredients that are packed with flavour and expertly blended, and contains no artificial colours or flavours. This Creamy Tomato pasta sauce helps you create a great tasting golden pasta bake so you can sit back and relax in anticipation of a deliciously creamy and cheesy oven bake pasta dish everyone will love. Pretend it’s your secret family recipe, mwahahaha. Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet.
Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (74%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (10%), Onion, Cheese (Milk) (2.8%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Mascarpone Cheese (Milk), White Wine, Salt, Basil, White Wine Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking Instructions:1. Boil your absolute fave pasta and chuck in an ovenproof dish.2. Pop open your Dolmio sauce for pasta bake, pour and stir.3. Sprinkle cheese all over (have a little bit, go on). Slide into a hot oven at 200C/gas mark 6 for 20 mins until the cheese has properly melted.4. Serve with a bit of side salad or your best veggies. Watch everyone wolf it down.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

