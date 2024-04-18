Dr. Oetker Smores Stuffed Cookie Mix 340g

Cookie and Marshmallow Mix with Dark Chocolate Chips Dr. Oetker buys cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation. Find out more at ra.org

Chunky chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey marshmallow and topped with a chocolate drizzle. Great for sharing or enjoying as a sweet treat.

Includes Cookie Mix Marshmallow Mix and Chocolate Chips Gooey marshmallow centre! Just add an egg & butter Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Cookie Mix (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Natural Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Dark Chocolate (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass†, Cocoa Butter†, Emulsifier (Lecithins)), Marshmallow Mix (Sugar, Egg White Powder, Corn Starch, Thickener (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring), Cocoa Solids 44% minimum, †Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk, Soya, Nuts (Almonds, Hazelnut, Walnut). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 6 cookies

Net Contents

340g ℮

Preparation and Usage