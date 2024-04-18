We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Dr. Oetker Smores Stuffed Cookie Mix 340g
image 1 of Dr. Oetker Smores Stuffed Cookie Mix 340gimage 2 of Dr. Oetker Smores Stuffed Cookie Mix 340gimage 3 of Dr. Oetker Smores Stuffed Cookie Mix 340gimage 4 of Dr. Oetker Smores Stuffed Cookie Mix 340g

Dr. Oetker Smores Stuffed Cookie Mix 340g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£5.88/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per cookie (74g) as prepared contains:
Energy
1379kJ
329kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

-

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

-

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
26g

-

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

-

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863 kJ/444 kcal

Cookie and Marshmallow Mix with Dark Chocolate ChipsDr. Oetker buys cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation.Find out more at ra.org
Chunky chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey marshmallow and topped with a chocolate drizzle. Great for sharing or enjoying as a sweet treat.
Why not try...Dr. Oetker Brookie Baking Mix
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Includes Cookie Mix Marshmallow Mix and Chocolate ChipsGooey marshmallow centre!Just add an egg & butterSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Cookie Mix (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Natural Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Dark Chocolate (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass†, Cocoa Butter†, Emulsifier (Lecithins)), Marshmallow Mix (Sugar, Egg White Powder, Corn Starch, Thickener (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring), Cocoa Solids 44% minimum, †Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk, Soya, Nuts (Almonds, Hazelnut, Walnut). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 6 cookies

Net Contents

340g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Let's get baking1 Preheat the oven to 220°C / 200°C fan/ gas mark 6 approximately 10 minutes before putting in your bakes.Line a large baking tray with greaseproof paper.2 Mix together in a bowl the cookie mix and half (25g) of the chocolate chips.3 Add the egg and 60g softened butter to the mix and combine with a spatula or wooden spoon, then use your hands to bring the mix together to form a soft dough.4 Divide the mixture into 6 equally sized pieces (approximately 60g) and roll into balls with your hands.5 Make up the marshmallow by adding 20ml of cold water (4 teaspoons) to the marshmallow mix and whisk on high speed for 3 minutes until soft peaks form and the mix thickens (alternatively, whisk by hand for 6 minutes).6 Flatten the cookie dough with the palm of your hand to form a disc shape, then fill the cookies with a heaped teaspoon of the marshmallow.7 Time to get messy! Gently wrap the cookie dough around the marshmallow filling so it is fully covered and place on the baking tray. Don't worry if the marshmallow peeps through the cookie dough, this will make them even more s'mores-y!8 Bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 10 minutes until golden brown in colour, then leave the cookies to cool on the tray whilst you prepare the chocolate drizzle.9 Add the remaining chocolate chips and 15g butter into a heatproof bowl and either melt in the microwave on MEDIUM power for bursts of 10 seconds or place bowl over a pan of simmering water.Stir frequently until chocolate and butter are fully melted, be careful not to burn the chocolate!10 Carefully drizzle a teaspoon of the melted chocolate mixture onto each cookie - get creative and try out different patterns!11 Time for the best bit...tuck into your cookies whilst they're still warm! Store in an airtight container and eat within 3 days, can be reheated in microwave or oven.Serve & enjoy!You will need: 1 Medium egg 75g softened butter (or margarine) Electric whisk

View all Ready Made Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here