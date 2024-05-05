VEG TABLE Curried Cauliflower Meal 400g

Sweet potato, cauliflower, chickpeas and green beans coated in oil, red chilli and spices, with a spiced tomato and onion sauce.

A hearty blend of spiced cauliflower, sweet potato, and chickpeas, with an aromatic bhuna sauce.

You'll love eating at the Veg Table We're on a mission to bring great tasting veg-based dishes to every table in the UK. We've combined our passion for fresh veg with big, bold flavours from around the world and created Veg Table, a delicious range of carefully balanced raw veg dishes that you can simply pop in the oven, because we know freshly cooked food always tastes best. If you love fresh food, exciting flavours and healthy living, come and join us at the Veg Table.

2 of Your 5 a Day in Each Pack Ready to Cook Chilli rating - Mild - 1 Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower (25%), Bhuna Sauce (Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Cornflour, Green Chilli Purée, Ground Cumin), Chickpeas, Green Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli, Seasoning (Sugar, Ground Spices (Coriander, Paprika, Ginger, Cumin, Turmeric, Fennel, Cardamom, Cayenne, Cinnamon, Black Pepper), Ground Red Bell Pepper, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Rubbed Coriander, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Minced Onion, Dried Roasted Garlic, Colour: Paprika Extract)

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮