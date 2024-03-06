Kind Chocolate Chip Cashew & Mixed Nut Bar 3 x 30g

Mixed Nuts (81%) bar with cashews (30%), peanuts (29%), almonds (22%), and dark chocolate chips (3%). We're on a mission to reduce our impact on the planet. That's why this cardboard is recyclable and we source recycled plastic for our wrappers. Packaging sustainability is important to us. Find out more at www.kindsnacks.co.uk Let's make the world a little kinder, one act and one snack at a time. To find out more, head to www.kindsnacks.co.uk/our-purpose

Chocolate Chip Cashew combines cashews, almonds and peanuts, topped with delicious dark chocolate chips.

Here at Kind®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.

Nothing to hide Made with Over 80% Nuts High in fibre Source of protein #1 ingredients cashews Gluten free Ingredients you can see & pronounce No artificial flavours Kosher - North West Kosher, Dairy - Cholov Stam

Pack size: 90G

High in fibre Source of protein

Ingredients

Cashews, Peanuts, Almonds, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Chip Pieces (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Cocoa Mass, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

(May contain: Milk, other Nuts).

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3 / Portion size: 30 g

Net Contents

3 x 30g ℮

