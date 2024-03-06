We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kind Chocolate Chip Cashew & Mixed Nut Bar 3 x 30g

Kind Chocolate Chip Cashew & Mixed Nut Bar 3 x 30g

£3.00

£3.33/100g

1 x bar = 30g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2305 kJ / 556 kcal

Mixed Nuts (81%) bar with cashews (30%), peanuts (29%), almonds (22%), and dark chocolate chips (3%).We're on a mission to reduce our impact on the planet. That's why this cardboard is recyclable and we source recycled plastic for our wrappers. Packaging sustainability is important to us.Find out more at www.kindsnacks.co.ukLet's make the world a little kinder, one act and one snack at a time. To find out more, head to www.kindsnacks.co.uk/our-purpose
Chocolate Chip Cashew combines cashews, almonds and peanuts, topped with delicious dark chocolate chips.
Here at Kind®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.
Nothing to hideMade with Over 80% NutsHigh in fibreSource of protein#1 ingredients cashewsGluten freeIngredients you can see & pronounceNo artificial flavoursKosher - North West Kosher, Dairy - Cholov Stam
Pack size: 90G
High in fibreSource of protein

Ingredients

Cashews, Peanuts, Almonds, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Chip Pieces (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Cocoa Mass, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

(May contain: Milk, other Nuts).

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3 / Portion size: 30 g

Net Contents

3 x 30g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours

