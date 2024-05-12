The Real Greek Flatbreads 4x80g

4 Plain Flatbreads.

Ever since opening our first restaurant in London in 1999. our main goal has been to continue sharing the true essence of Greek dining with the UK. To us this means real ingredients, family recipes and eating together with loved ones. Now you can experience this at home with our new range of delicious Greek inspired dishes.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. The real Greek™ is a registered trademark.

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar, Stabiliser (Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

For allergens, (including Cereals containing Gluten), see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK using EU and non-EU wheat flour

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage