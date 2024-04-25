EEAT NATURAL PROTEIN MAPLE SYRUP PECAN AND PEANUT BAR 40g X 3

3 bars of nuts and seeds with maple syrup.

Why not try our yoghurt, fruit & nut, or chocolate ranges? When it comes to our bars, we reckon that less is more. That's why we take some of nature's most delicious ingredients and combine them together following a fuss-free recipe for full-on-flavour. When nature tastes this good, it doesn't need to be messed with. Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean? Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it...The better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.

Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-021-020 FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C102083, This paper packaging is FSC® certified, supporting responsible forestry. Learn more on www.fsc.org

Source of Protein Source of fibre Gluten free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Peanuts 47%, Pecan Nuts 12%, Sunflower Seeds 10%, Glucose Syrup, Maple Syrup 10%, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar), Peanut Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

May also contain: other Nuts, Soya, Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in Bold Capitals

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

